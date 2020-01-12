Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stanwood United Methodist Chr
27128 102nd Dr NW
Stanwood, WA 98292
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Stanwood United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Edward Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Edward Smith Obituary
Gerald Edward Smith

Jerry Smith of Camano Island died December 30, 2019. He was born in Bellingham, WA to Ralph & June Smith on July 7, 1940. After earning his math degree from WWU, he programmed on the Minuteman Project for Boeing. He saw ahead to the future of business with computers, leaving to start his own. His first, a Real Estate Monitor publication for King County for realtors. Moving on to accounting/payroll services, his firm, Commerce Data Clearing, served businesses in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. In 1984 Jerry became a principal at Hagen, Kurth, Perman, establishing a computer consulting division. He serviced many firms with litigation and accounting software. Active in the GreenLake community, chamber of commerce president, finance chair at GreenLake U-Methodist Church. After retiring in 1997 Jerry and Helen moved to Camano Island where he started Computer MD, solving residents' computer problems in between tennis matches or golf trips with friends. Jerry loved family vacations and golf trips. Jerry and Helen celebrated 50 years of marriage in August.

He will be missed by his wife, Helen; daughters Heather Teegarden and Robin (Greg) Garrison; grandsons Grant, Jack, Henry and Brock; sisters, Donna, Sharon (Lou), Debby (Jerry), Sue; mother-in-law, Ruth Scougale; brother-in-law, Gordon (Lynn); numerous extended family.

Celebration of life will be held at

Stanwood United Methodist

Church Friday Jan. 17th @2:00 pm

Memorial donations can be made to Providence Hospice Everett or Stanwood UM Church.

Sign Jerry's online

Guest Bookat www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -