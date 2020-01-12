|
Gerald Edward Smith
Jerry Smith of Camano Island died December 30, 2019. He was born in Bellingham, WA to Ralph & June Smith on July 7, 1940. After earning his math degree from WWU, he programmed on the Minuteman Project for Boeing. He saw ahead to the future of business with computers, leaving to start his own. His first, a Real Estate Monitor publication for King County for realtors. Moving on to accounting/payroll services, his firm, Commerce Data Clearing, served businesses in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. In 1984 Jerry became a principal at Hagen, Kurth, Perman, establishing a computer consulting division. He serviced many firms with litigation and accounting software. Active in the GreenLake community, chamber of commerce president, finance chair at GreenLake U-Methodist Church. After retiring in 1997 Jerry and Helen moved to Camano Island where he started Computer MD, solving residents' computer problems in between tennis matches or golf trips with friends. Jerry loved family vacations and golf trips. Jerry and Helen celebrated 50 years of marriage in August.
He will be missed by his wife, Helen; daughters Heather Teegarden and Robin (Greg) Garrison; grandsons Grant, Jack, Henry and Brock; sisters, Donna, Sharon (Lou), Debby (Jerry), Sue; mother-in-law, Ruth Scougale; brother-in-law, Gordon (Lynn); numerous extended family.
Celebration of life will be held at
Stanwood United Methodist
Church Friday Jan. 17th @2:00 pm
Memorial donations can be made to Providence Hospice Everett or Stanwood UM Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 12, 2020