Gerald Evans Morrow



October 29, 1928 ~ July 26, 2020



Gerald (Gerry) Evans Morrow was born and raised in Oklahoma during the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl years. During his service in the U.S. Army he was introduced to the PNW, where he and his wife (Helen) of 68 years settled to build their life together.



Gerry's first career was with Boeing as a civil engineer. Later, he launched a second career as a junior high school math and science teacher. He was famous in the family for saying "keep those 8th graders coming!". As his children can attest, there was no math problem he could not explain.



A life long learner, Gerry held degrees in engineering and chemistry from the UW and a Masters in education from WWU. In his early 60s, he earned his pilot's license, satisfying a long-held ambition to fly. Helen later earned hers, and the two of them enjoyed zipping around the western U.S. They also traveled extensively, accomplishing quite a bucket list before the term was fashionable.



Gerry's wife predeceased him by 85 days. He is survived by his brother, his 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. We like to think of him reunited with Helen, off on another adventure.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store