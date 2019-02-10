Home

Gerald (Jerry) Gribble

Gerald (Jerry) Gribble Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) Gribble

Life long Seattle resident Gerald (Jerry) Gribble died on February 3, 2019 at the age of 87. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Mary Margaret, parents Vance C and Ida M and brother Vance Jr. Jerry is survived by sons Brian (Susan), Douglas (Anne) and Kevin, grandchildren Graham, Christopher, Joey and Hailey.

Jerry was a teacher and administrator in the Seattle and Mercer Island School Districts for 25 years. He was named to the National and Washington State DECA (Distributive Education) Hall of Fame. Jerry was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was a member and past Commodore of VFW Post 5763.

Jerry was passionate about his faith and serving God through years of helping the needy.

Remembrances suggested to St. Francis House of Seattle, Washington, 169 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122

A funeral mass will be held at

11 am, Wednesday, February 13,

2019 at St. Monica's Catholic Church on Mercer Island.

A crypt-side committal will be

held at Calvary Cemetery

in Seattle.

Friends are invited to view photos,

get directions &share memories

in the family's online guest book

www.FLINTOFTS.com. Flintoft's Funeral Home

425-392-6444
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 10, 2019
