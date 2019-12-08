|
|
Lt. Col. Gerald J. Patrick, USAF
Born December 20, 1935 in Laramie, Wyoming, to Justin and Lyda Patrick. Jerry passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 at Skyline, Seattle. Jerry grew up in Panama, where his father was stationed, and in Salem, Oregon. He went to high school in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated from the University of Nebraska, before going on to graduate school at USC. He was in the USAF for 21 years, serving in the US, England, Germany and Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force in 1981 and moved to Seattle to work at Boeing. He loved both of his careers. He also loved his church, music, golf, fast cars, football, travel, and most of all his family. He met his beloved English wife, Susanne, in Germany fifty five years ago. His two daughters, Deborah and Hilary, were his pride and joy, and his four grandchildren, Owen, Wil, Kate and Ella brought him much happiness. He was a true gentleman in every way, always pleasant, kind and thoughtful. He will be sadly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. James Cathedral kitchen.
There will be a private funeral, followed by burial at Tahoma National Cemetery on December 9th at 12:30 p.m.
A Celebration of life for Friends and Family will be held at Skyline at First Hill on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019