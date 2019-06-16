Gerald Leonard Foy



Gerald Leonard Foy, age 82, of Yakima, went to be with his Lord on June 5, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born in Yakima on October 2, 1936 to Ted and Dolores (LaFramboise) Foy, Jerry attended Marquette High School and married his high school sweetheart, Joy Lynn Heintz on October 8, 1955. Joy passed away in December of 2017 leaving a big hole in Jerry's life.



Jerry worked for Pacific Northwest Bell for 33 years retiring at the age of 53, a career he enjoyed. He went on to a couple more years working at various jobs but his real enjoyment was helping and serving in the communities of which he and Joy lived. They both did this well. They were very involved with the Catholic communities of each city they lived, faith being most important in their lives. He served on the city councils in Aberdeen and Yakima as well as mayor of Aberdeen for a term. In Yakima he worked on the Central Washington State Fair board for 12 years, a yearly event that brought his huge family together. Jerry, a handyman, helped many family members, neighbors, friends and strangers throughout his life, leaving a wonderful example for his children and their families.



He is survived by his 5 children, Greg (Laurie), Rick, Therese Backholm (Doug), Tammie Corrigan (Terry), and Geoff (Bonnie) and his 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Fred and Ken (Ly), and a sister in law, Marian Heintz.



Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and step dad, Ed Foy (brother to Ted), his brother Fred's wife, Sue and their son, Fred Jr. and also his Godparents, Leonard and Eliane Dufault, who played a huge role in his life.



Jerry wants you to know that God, family and community matter.



There will be a Memorial Mass on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church (5315 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98908).



