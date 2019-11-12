|
Gerald Owen Booth
"Jerry" Booth of Seattle, WA, 71 years old, born December 31, 1947, passed away on November 7, 2019. Jerry passed away at home surrounded by his loving family, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by his mother Liv Aall Bruseth Booth 1996, and his father Harold W. Booth , 2009. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Wanda Booth, daughter Sarah Steagall and son Nels Booth; sisters Barbra Graber (Mike) Marysville WA, and Robin Booth Seattle, WA. Graduated with a BA in Engineering from the University of Washington. Jerry was a national merit scholar in high school and he was awarded an academic and football scholarship to University of Washington where he played for the Huskies. At Nathan Hale High School he was a was a star quarterback and held a state shot putt record. After serving in the army in radio communications he returned to Seattle and worked as a Design Engineer of jet cockpits and developed the de-icer for the Learjet among many other accomplishments.More than anything else Jerry loved his family and friends. He embraced the outdoors and was an avid bicyclist, and mountain climber / hiker. He mentored others in mountain climbing through the Washington Alpine club and excelled everything he did. He was most at home climbing mountains. He met his beloved wife Wanda during one of those hikes 40 years ago. Jerry was an incredibly humble and giving person . His inspiration and spirit lives on in all who knew him.
Private memorial service November 16, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the The Nature Conservancy, Attn Treasury, 4245 Fairfax Drive, Suite 100. Arlington, VA 22203
A special thanks is extended to the: University of Washington Medical team, Evergreen Hospice and especially Richard E, Jerry's nurse, who took such good care of him.
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019