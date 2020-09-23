1/
Gerald Palushock
Gerald Palushock

Gerald Palushock, 46, of North Bend, Washington passed away on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Born in 1974 in Flemington, NJ, he was the son of Joan (Klos) Palushock and the late Edward Paul Palushock. He attended St Joseph's High School in Metuchen, NJ and completed a Bachelor of Science degree in geology while at Syracuse University. Jerry worked as a Senior Scientist for Integral Consulting in Seattle for more than 12 years and was considered a tremendous colleague. His love of rivers and kayaking drew him to the Pacific Northwest after years of exploring waterways outside Washington DC and across the country.

Jerry is survived by his mother Joan, brother Edward Jr., sister Lynn Marie Bullock, and his fiance; Erin Forbes. Also surviving are his two nieces Katelyn and Lauren Bullock, brother-in-law William Bullock, aunt Ann Morning, and cousin John Morning.

A funeral mass will be held on

Friday, September 25 at 1:30pm at

St. Brigid Church,

129 Main Street, Peapack, NJ.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 9am-11am at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ followed by burial at St Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.

Please consider making a donation in Jerry's name to American Whitewater (americanwhitewater.org) to support river stewardship and conservation projects in lieu of flowers.

Published in The Seattle Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
