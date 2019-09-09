|
|
Gerald Ralph Stougard
Gerald "Jerry" Ralph Stougard passed peacefully into God's presence on August 27, 2019 at his home in Kent surrounded by loving family. Jerry was born in Seattle on January 15, 1941 to Earl and Lois Stougard. He lived most of his life in the Boulevard Park area and most recently resided in Kent. He attended Concord Elementary and graduated from Woodside School. Jerry was an employee of Isaacson Steel Works in Seattle and assistant custodian at Boulevard Park Church. Jerry enjoyed participating in many programs offered by the Parks Departments in Auburn, Kent, and Federal Way. Amongst his favorite activities were Special Olympics, Bowling, Friendship Theatre, and Studio 315.
Jerry is survived by brothers Bob (Pat) and Larry (Pam); sisters Dottie Jensen and Debbie Schultz (Parker); and numerous nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Jerry. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Lois, brother in-law, Leif Jensen and niece, Katie Jensen.
Jerry's big smile, kind heart, and sincere interest in the lives of others touched everyone who knew him and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
The family would like to thank Pam Scrieciu and the staff at Meadowgree Adult Family Home and the staff of Franciscan Hospice for the loving care given to Jerry.
A memorial service will be held
on September 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm
at Boulevard Park Church 1822 So 128th St., Burien, WA 98168.
Remembrances may be made to the City of Federal Way Friendship Theatre.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019