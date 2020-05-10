|
|
Gerald Swanson
May 19, 1937 ~ April 26, 2020
Gerald Rodney "Gerry" Swanson, a long-time Mercer Island resident passed away early Sunday morning. He was 82. Gerry was born on May 19th, 1937 in Floodwood, MN to Hjalmer and Hilda Swanson. He had 4 brothers. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 18 where he served as a medic for 4 years before settling in Seattle, WA. During this time, he met his wife Gloria and they were married in July of 1960. He attended Seattle University and the University of Washington where he received his BS in 1963. Gerry was a prominent business leader and civic figure in Seattle. He was a Partner at Johnson & Higgins leading the Asia/Pacific region where he worked for over 30 years. He served on numerous boards at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle Children's, United Way and the Albers School of Business at Seattle University. He was also a long-time member and President of the Rainier Club and was a proud supporter of the University of Washington. He is survived by his wife, Gloria, of 60 years and their 4 children; Scott & Cathy Swanson, Geoff & Cindy Swanson, Gerald & Bridget Swanson and Michelle & David Dumler and their families including; 11 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A private memorial will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers please send donations to:
Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, 1100 Fairview Ave N, Mail Stop J5-200,
Seattle, WA 98109.
www.fredhutch.org/memorial
Seattle Children's Uncompensated Care Fund, M/S 200, P.O. Box 5371, Seattle, WA 98145-5005
www.seattlechildrens.org/giving/donate
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020