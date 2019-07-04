|
|
Gerald T. Bonney
Gerald Bonney, 89, of Buckley, WA, died July 2, 2019. He was born April 5, 1930 to William and Dorothy Bonney in Seattle, WA. He graduated from West Seattle High School where he loved playing football. Gerald was married to Beatrice (Betty) Scanlon in Seattle on June 14, 1952. He served 27 years in the Navy with 2 years active duty. He retired from Wonder Bread after 25 years, then became a real estate appraiser, and later drove for Syncor and Enterprise. Gerald enjoyed bowling in his youth and watching TV in retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; Son, Colin Bonney of Los Angeles, CA; daughters Erin (Russell) Downward of Buckley, WA and Shannon Watson (Rob) of Camano Island, WA; sisters Patricia Vasquez of Seattle, WA and Diane (Bill) Miller of Lebanon, MO; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: West Seattle High School Alumni Association www.wshsalumniassociation.org or Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 10420 SE 11th St., Bellevue, WA 98004.
Published in The Seattle Times from July 4 to July 5, 2019