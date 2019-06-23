Gerald William (Jerry) McGlocklin



1937 ~ 2019



Jerry died peacefully on June 9, 2019, at the age of 82. Jerry was a true fighter, as demonstrated by his almost lifelong health issues. He was a winner and a valiant fighter. He was a "man's man, with a kind heart and a strong work ethic. He was a great mentor to friends in his industry and brought many friends into this industry as well, supporting their success.



Jerry and Darlene enjoyed traveling, taking them all over the world! Their Condo in Maui, Kaleialoha, brought them 37 years of enjoyment.



Jerry graduated from Ballard High School in 1955 and later received his BS degree at the University of Washington. He entered the insurance business in 1965 working for Bankers Life. He achieved his CLU Degree followed by a career at LaBow Haynes Inc in Bellevue, Wa as a Life and Disability Broker. After many mergers, they became Marsh McLennan. He worked in that industry for over 30 years before becoming disabled.



Jerry married Suzie Reynolds in 1961 and adopted her (4) year old daughter, Kim. Darren born in 1962. They divorced 11 years later and Jerry married Darlene Wilson 1976.



Jerry was preceded in death by his father, Wayne McGlocklin, his mother Cathleen McGlocklin and his sister Sharon Straughan, just 46 days earlier.



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 43 years, Darlene Wilson McGlocklin, son Darren, grandson Jake McGlocklin, daughter Kim Kharchenko, Mach (Slava) & her two children Jaeger Mach, Natasha Mach, and two great granddaughters, sister Laurie Potter (Greg) and their 3 children, Lisa Scriven (Pete), Danny Potter (Sarah) & Katie Howell (Halden) and their 7 children-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Sharon's children; Kevin Straughan (Janna), Mike DeVries (Jodi), Derek DeVries (Lynette), Brian DeVries, Sherryl DeVries and Shelia DeVries Barry.



He had a strong love of animals. His current Shelties, Kirby and Minnie brought him joy, comfort and unconditional love.



If you would like to honor Jerry's memory, please consider a donation to K-9 Ballistic Vest Fund for Police Dogs across the U.S.



Services for Jerry will be held Sunday, June 30th at



Acacia Memorial Park at 2:00 PM.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held in the home of Rob and Catherine Abbott,



8012 NE 151st Court,



Kenmore Washington 98028.



Sign Jerry's online



Sign Jerry's online