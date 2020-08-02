1/1
Gerald Winfield (Jerry) West
Gerald (Jerry) Winfield West

Jerry passed peacefully on July 22, 2020. He was born in Pasco on September 14, 1923 to Winfield Miracle West and Doris (Maiden: Brenner). He attended the University of Washington where he met his wife (Elaine Millard). His studies were interrupted several times by his service in the Navy during WWII, Korea and the Berlin Airlift. Graduating with a Physics degree he spent most of his career working at Honeywell in the Marine Systems Division where he provided Honeywell with 3 patents.

His wife of 60 years, Elaine, pre-deceased him by 9 years. He is survived by 2 children: Alison Elaine and Christopher Edward as well as 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Very independent from the start, he built his first telescope (including grinding the glass) when he was 12. With an inquisitive mind and an open heart, he was interested in everyone he met and was always open to a civil discussion of ideas. He played the bagpipes with the Washington Scottish Pipe Band. He and Elaine travelled the world - often to see eclipses. He will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, his favorite charities are the University of Washington Astronomy Dept. and the Salvation Army. Sign Jerry's Guest Book at www.Legacy.com

Contact Alison at

alison99.aw@gmail.com for upcoming inurnment service at Evergreen Washelli.

Published in The Seattle Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
