Geraldine ("Gumbie") A. Jones



Born in 1920 in Seattle, WA, Geraldine passed away peace-fully on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at home, in Kirkland, WA, after a wonderful life of 99 years. She is proceeded in death by her husband, James F. Jones and survived by her daughter, two sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Geraldine was a longtime parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Burien, WA, and now rests in the arms of her savior and friend, Jesus Christ. "Gumbie" will be missed by all whose lives have been touched by her grace, faith, and love of family and friends.



A mass will be celebrated in



memory of Geraldine at 10:00am



on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Sacred Hearts Church in Clyde Hill, Bellevue, with a reception to follow. Burial services will be held on the same day at 1:00pm at Calvary Cemetery in Seattle.



DONATIONS: Should friends desire, the family asks that donations be made in Geraldine's



name to Catholic Community Services of Western Washington (in memory of Geraldine Jones),



mailed to 100 23rd Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98144 or via the Website: www.ccsww.org. Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019