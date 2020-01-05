|
|
Geraldine Allsopp
Geraldine Allsopp lived true to the vitality, optimism, hospitality and beauty she valued. Last summer, at age 96, she told piano students that she would be retiring to "take it easy." She spent her remaining months enjoying family and friends, playing Scrabble and bridge, practicing yoga, tending her expansive garden, singing and directing choirs, and recalling her decades of teaching music privately and in the Seattle schools. She passed away December 17, 2019. According to her wishes, she was at home and at peace. In 2008, her "first and only" boyfriend, Bill Allsopp, preceded her in death after 64 years of marriage. When we think of Gerri, Mom, Grandma, Gigi, we feel the music. Her students and friends carry it with them. All in her family have heard it since before they were born and we will forever be grateful for the legacy and love.
A memorial service will be
Sunday, January 19th, 4:30 pm,
Normandy Park United
Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be to: NPUCC, Geraldine and William Allsopp Fund, NPUCC, 19247 1st Ave S., Normandy Park, WA 98148. OR Seattle Alumnae Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota (SAI) for local music student scholarships, 13400 Dumas Rd, #E, Mill Creek, WA 98012.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 5, 2020