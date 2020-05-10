|
Geraldine Carlson Lauber
The life of the party has left the house. On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Geraldine "Jerry" Lauber passed away at Crista Care Facility in Shoreline, Washington, jettisoning this life for something better. She was just shy of her 87th birthday.
A woman with high standards who believed in thank-you cards, the power of friendships and the redemption of winning at Scrabble, Jerry was equal parts formidable and funny, caring and cantankerous.
She was born May 9, 1933, to Lawrence and Ethel Carlson in Shelton, WA where she graduated from Shelton High in 1951 and the friendships she made there she kept throughout her life. At the University of Washington, she joined the Delta Gamma sorority and graduated in 1955 with a degree in journalism.
After meeting and dazzling the tall, strapping Charles D. Lauber at the Advertising and Sales Club of Seattle, the two married in April of 1957. "Chuck" and Jerry raised three children and eventually moved to Auburn where Jerry worked in the Auburn School district in various roles, most notably at the career center where she inspired many students to aim higher.
Music brought her joy and she rarely passed a piano without sitting down to play and sing in her lovely soprano. She was an active member of Calvin Presbyterian Church in Shoreline and First United Methodist Church in Auburn; a U of W alumnae supporter and a 25-year season ticket holder and patron of The Seattle Rep.
Jerry is survived by her children, son David (Madeline) Lauber of Edmonds and daughters Gretchen and Sonja Lauber of Seattle; brother Stan (Sue) Carlson of Seattle; granddaughters Robin (Tyler) Hendricks, Erin (Ben) Hammond, and Hannah Lauber; and great granddaughter Micah Hammond. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, in 1997.
True to her word, Jerry has taken her award-winning pie recipe with her, leaving us all to wonder how she made that crust.
Services will take place at Calvin Presbyterian Church in Shoreline, WA at a future date.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 10, 2020