Geraldine Dorothy (Heizelman) Morgan



October 31, 1938 ~ July 5, 2020



Gerry lost her battle with Parkinson's Sunday, July 5th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Though we are thankful that her suffering is over, we already miss her laugh, her smile & her dry witty sense of humor.



Gerry was born in Minot, North Dakota October 31, 1938 to parents Otto and Dorothy Heizelman. After the family moved to Longview WA, Gerry attended R.A. Long High school, class of 57. It was there she met the man of her dreams, Russell (Rusty) Sellers Morgan. They married in September and together started building their family with daughters Jeri and Jana followed by their sons Russ Jr and Randy. They moved their family from Longview to Spokane, then to Yakima before finally settling in Kirkland WA. Gerry enjoyed taking her daughters to play at the ocean, watching her boys at the ice rink, dancing with her husband and boating with the whole family and friends. She co-owned a restaurant "The Pleasant Peasant" in down town Kirkland with her friend and neighbor Sharon Evans. After 10 plus years in the business, Gerry retired to full time golf, where she served as Women's Captain at Inglewood Golf Club in 1998. Gerry loved traveling the world and chasing her grandkids. Gerry and Russ spent many winters golfing in Sunlakes Arizona where they had a home. It was hard for them to come back to the Seattle cold.



Gerry is survived by her husband of 64 years Russ, daughters Jeri and Jana, husband Gary, sons Russ Jr and Randy, wife Shanna. Grandchildren Brandie with husband Mike, Kassie with husband Nick, Megan with husband Kolby, Weston, Camron, Maddy, Nolan, Karsten and Kyler, along with her great grandchildren Talon, Jazz, Syrus, Alric and Cole and two she didn't get a chance to meet, both due at the end of this year. Gerry is also survived by her sisters Dolly, Shirley, Carol and Donna along with numerous nieces and nephews.



A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, when the Covid-19 virus allows us to get together. In lieu of flowers, please send your gifts of love in support of Gerry to:



The Parkinson Foundation, Hospice of Evergreen, and her favorite Saint Jude, for the kids



