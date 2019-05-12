Home

Gerry passed away peacefully on 4/27/2019 in Renton, WA. She was born on 9/10/1931 in Reedsburg, WI, moving to the PNW as a teenager graduating from Foster High School ('49). She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She always loved unconditionally and with her full heart. We will miss her sweet smile and generous hugs which she blessed us with even on her hardest days.

See more about Gerry and sign her guestbook at

www.bonneywatson.com
Published in The Seattle Times on May 12, 2019
