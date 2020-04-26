|
|
Geraldine "Jerry"
Gormley
Geraldine "Jerry" Gormley (nee Urban), a vivacious matriarch with a love of adventure, was born in Portland on August 2, 1923, and died in Seattle on April 11, 2020 of Covid-19.
Jerry grew up in Portland with younger twin brothers, Willis and Louis; her summers at Rockaway Beach gave her a love of beaches and coastal towns. She graduated from Oregon State with a degree in business and industry in 1945. She was an active member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and made lifelong friends.
After graduation, Jerry moved to Alaska to work for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, and met Matt Gormley, a Seattleite working in Juneau for the Alaska Communication System. They were married in February 1947, and had three daughters - Patricia, Darlene, and Sally Jo - while living there. Jerry also joined the PEO, an organization she loved and a membership she treasured for the rest of her life. In 1960, they returned to Washington, but a few years later they embarked on a much bigger adventure.
Jerry had always wanted to spend time in Europe, with the chance to see Portofino and other coastal towns. Matt took a job working for the US military in Heidelberg, Germany, and the family moved there in January 1964.
Jerry delighted in their years in Germany: the family explored Europe, including its many beaches, during the summer. She loved going for drives that allowed them to explore the smaller towns, stay in bed and breakfasts, try out local restaurants, and visit local wineries. A vivacious woman, she enjoyed the many dinners and balls they attended. "Sparkle, girls!" she would say to her daughters before their evenings out.
The Gormleys returned to the US in 1974, buying a home in Edmonds, Washington. Jerry was an avid gardener with a passion for flowering plants, and soon their yard was a lush enchantment of greens and bright colors. They entertained regularly, hosting old friends from Alaska and Washington, new friends and neighbors, and family gatherings. They played various golf courses and went on day and weekend trips up and down the West coast, visiting friends and family, exploring beach towns, and checking out the local flowers and greenery. Their travels took them to Tunisia, where they rode camels with grandson Andrew, as well as back to Europe.
In the 1980s and 1990s, they also spent time visiting their now-adult daughters and their families, and they spent many happy afternoons with local grandson Matthew. Jerry, now variously known as "Grandma Bami", "Grandma GG", or "Grandma Honey," was a beloved figure to her four grandchildren, always ready to play Hearts or go for a walk - and always ready to bake together at the holidays.
When granddaughter Brianna and her husband Bill moved to Seattle in 2004, they spent numerous evenings with the Gormleys. Although Matt died in 2006, Jerry embraced a new role as great-grandmother, going out for pancakes or driving to see the spring tulips. Her love was entirely unconditional, and expanded with each great-grandchild. In addition to visits, she avidly kept up with her family's doings on Facebook as well as through regular phone calls, including with granddaughter Andrea. She was an active community member at the Landing in Edmonds, enjoying the afternoon lectures and game nights, and remained in regular contact with friends. She always dressed elegantly and greeted everyone warmly, and still delighted in beaches, flowers, and outings.
Jerry was preceded in death by her husband Matt, her mother and father, and her brothers. She is survived by her loving daughters, Patricia McGraw (Gary) of Pensacola, FL, Darlene Stanton (Jerry) of Seattle, and Sally Jo Manolides (Steve Shwen) of Colorado Springs; her loving grandchildren Andrew McGraw (Krista), Andrea Stanton, Brianna Mahoney (Bill), and Matthew Manolides (Ponti); and her adoring great-grandchildren Quinn, Naomi, Finn, Annie, Liam, Lexie, Nolan, and Aria, as well as extended family members.
Please sign Jerry's online Guest Book at www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020