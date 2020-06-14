Geraldine Hay
December 26, 1931 ~April 30, 2020
Gerry was born in Chicago,Illinois on December 26, 1931. She was taken from us by COVID-19 on April 30, 2020. Gerry made a career with Boeing as a contract administrator. She was a great mom who was fun to be around. She loved the Thunderboats in the summer and enjoyed family gatherings.
After retiring from Boeing she met her present husband, John Hay. They traveled the world together. Gerry is survived by her husband John, daughter Shelley, sons Michael and Robert.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 14, 2020.