Geraldine Helen Hansen
Gerry passed away Feb. 17, 2019 at age 87. Born Jan. 5, 1932, in Seattle, Wash., she was the daughter of Kaare and Helen Hansen and sister to Kenneth Hansen (Beverly) and Arline Rotter (Martin). A lifelong Ballard resident, Gerry was a proud employee of The Boeing Company for 31 years. When not at work, she was an avid genealogist, writer and fisher. Gerry is survived by a large extended family. A service will be held Sunday, March 3, at 1:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Washelli chapel, 11111 Aurora Ave. N, Seattle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ballard High School Foundation or Grand Lodge Daughters of Norway scholarship funds.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019