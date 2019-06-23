Resources More Obituaries for Geraldine Robnett Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geraldine Johanna Fitzgerald Robnett

Geri passed away on June 3, 2019 at Evergreen Hospital with her family at her side. She was born December 27, 1937 in Seattle to Robert and Ruth Geck Fitzgerald and was the granddaughter of former Seattle mayor C.B. Fitzgerald. She was the second of five children, all of whom remained close throughout their lives. Always a good student, she attended Interlaken grade school, Lincoln High School and graduated from the University of Washington with honors.



When Geri was four, she contracted rheumatic fever which permanently damaged her heart and she was confined to bed for many months. She remembered wanting to fly like the bird she saw out her window. Fortunately, in her early teen years, she discovered dance. Despite her parents' apprehension, she was allowed to take lessons with her friend, Winkey, and before long they were performing as the Twinkle Twins. Dance then became her life and, both as an amateur and as a professional, she performed into her early twenties. But the rigor of dance further damaged her heart and after collapsing on stage, she knew that dream was over. She thought of herself as a dancer to the end of her life.



Though her health would always be a problem, she went back to the university and earned her degree. Along the way she met David and after six weeks of dating, they married, much to the consternation of friends and family. From that 56-year union, two beloved daughters and six grandsons came forth. She loved being a mother and grandmother. For her it gave life meaning.



She taught in Seattle, Baltimore, Richmond and Everett, specializing in teaching reading and math to struggling students. Forced to retired because of health problems, Geri refused to let that define her. She became a competitive ballroom dancer; when she could no longer do that, she played competitive bridge, becoming a Life Master; when she no longer had the endurance for that, she became a watercolor artist; when she could no longer control the brush, she turned to serious reading and complex puzzles. Geri was a brave spirit. Geri was loved.



She was predeceased by her sister, Patricia Fitzgerald Baker, and her brother, Michael Fitzgerald. She is survived by her husband, David, daughters, Jennifer Robnett Clay and Kathryn Robnett Mardon (Bill), grandsons, Jon and Chris (Thais) Pulliam, Nick and Jack Mardon, Carson and Connor Clay. She is also survived by her sister, Kathleen Fitzgerald Barker, her brother, Robert Fitzgerald Jr. and a large extended family.