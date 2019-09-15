|
Geraldine Mary Allen
On August 29, 2019, Gerrie Allen peacefully left this world while sleeping at home. She was the epitome of unconditional love. Gerrie was born in Seattle in 1936 to Rose and Frank Kumhera. Gerrie was the youngest of four children, growing up in West Seattle. These four sisters would remain life-long best friends, talking to each other every single day. Gerrie attended Holy Rosary Grade School and High School, where she was Homecoming Queen. She then graduated from Seattle University, and pursued her passion for teaching. The summer before her senior year in college, on a beautiful Gold Cup Sunday on Lake Washington, she met and fell in love with Edmund Allen. They would be married for nearly 58 years. The newlyweds spent three years living on a California pear orchard, while Gerrie taught third grade and Ed went to law school at Santa Clara University. The couple then came back to the Seattle area to build their life together. They moved into their Bellevue home in 1968, where they would both live for the rest of their lives. They were deeply devoted members of Sacred Heart Parish, and cherished their faith community there.
Gerrie and Ed were joined by their children Eddie and Marianne. Gerrie loved her children dearly. She was the greatest mother one could wish for, loving and supporting them in every way. Her friendly, loving smile, and her faith in the goodness of God, were life-long blessings to her family and friends. Gerrie loved Christmas, Easter, Sunday family dinners, and time with her family at their beach house on Whidbey Island. Her deep Catholic faith, and her family, were paramount to her. Her final sixteen years in life were made brightest by her beloved granddaughters Abby and Betsy Allen.
Gerrie's husband Ed was called home to Our Lord last year. We smile when we think of the Heavenly Embrace they must have shared that night.
Gerrie is survived by her children Ed (Jill), Marianne, and her two granddaughters. She is also survived by her loving sisters Bettie Smith (Addison), and Jeanne O'Brien (John), as well her many nieces and nephews, each of whom held a special place in her heart. Her loving sister Lois Roppo (Phil) is already awaiting her in Heaven. Gerrie's wonderful team of compassionate caregivers made
her final weeks warm and comfortable.
A mass to celebrate Gerrie's life
will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 9460 NE 14th St. in Bellevue. A Rosary Vigil will be held the evening before at 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, any remembrances may be made to Sacred Heart Parish or the Carmelite Sisters.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 18, 2019