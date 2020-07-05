Geraldine Miles



Geraldine Miles was born August 4, 1927 in Lincoln NE to Edward and Frances Michaelis. She died peacefully on June 16, 2020 in Kent WA with her sons by her side. She has reunited with many family members and friends in heaven. Geri raised her family in south King County, worked as a nurse at Riverton Hospital and volunteered for many organizations including Boy Scouts, PTA, church, King County Parks, Friends of Soos Creek Park, City of Covington, and DAR. Geri is survived by her sons Joe Edward (Elizabeth) and James (JJ), and 3 granddaughters Aimee (Mike), Emily (Kyle) and Janna. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband Joe, granddaughter Amanda Jo, and son Danny. Geri loved nature, animals, travel, friends, family, and the Lord.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Nature Conservancy. Please contact a family member for details regarding her memorial service.



