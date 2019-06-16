Home

Geraldine Nanna (Gerri) Medalia

Geraldine Nanna (Gerri) Medalia Obituary
Geraldine (Gerri) Medalia, Nanna

November 10, 1937 - June 8, 2019

Our beloved Mom and Nanna passed away after a brief, courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Gerri was a vivacious, fashion / de;cor extraordinaire whose energy illuminated all she encountered.

She is survived by her children, Kelly Overly (Craig), Lynn Rovig and Ted Rovig (Vickey); Nanna to Antonia Rovig, Brandon Fargo, Claire and James Overly; Sister to Chris Adams-O'Coyne; and Aunt to Stephanie Mortimer (Chuck, Lily Helen). Also by the Zorich clan of Uncles and Cousins.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled

Sunday, June 23rd at 11:00 AM at

Appreciation to her lifelong Beta Sigma Phi sorority sisters for their consistent and devoted encouragement along with the compassionate care of Aides and Nurses at Northwest Hospital.

Published in The Seattle Times on June 16, 2019
