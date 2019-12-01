|
Geraldine Phyllis Donner
Surrounded by the love of her friends and family, Geraldine Phyllis Donner passed away October 25, 2019. Geri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her family - Richard and Crystal Donner, their children Alexander and Samantha of Snohomish; Mark and Rose Donner, their children Abigail, Mary and Gabe of Seattle; and countless friends and neighbors that will miss her dearly.
A celebration of Geri's life will be
held at the Everett Yacht Club,
Sunday, December 8, at 1:00 p.m.
Donations in Geri's name may be made to Treehouse For Kids (treehouseforkids.org) an organization that supports foster youth, or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019