Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Everett Yacht Club
Geraldine Phyllis Donner

Geraldine Phyllis Donner Obituary
Geraldine Phyllis Donner

Surrounded by the love of her friends and family, Geraldine Phyllis Donner passed away October 25, 2019. Geri was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim. She is survived by her family - Richard and Crystal Donner, their children Alexander and Samantha of Snohomish; Mark and Rose Donner, their children Abigail, Mary and Gabe of Seattle; and countless friends and neighbors that will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Geri's life will be

held at the Everett Yacht Club,

Sunday, December 8, at 1:00 p.m.

Donations in Geri's name may be made to Treehouse For Kids (treehouseforkids.org) an organization that supports foster youth, or a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 1, 2019
