Geraldine "Jeri" Saxlund



Jeri passed away at home unexpectedly on June 21, 2020 in her sleep of cardiac arrest. She was born in Ballard a proud Norwegian on December 23, 1930 where she was raised with her three siblings. Jeri met her husband Terry in 1947. They were married and lived in Burien, Bainbridge Island and West Seattle. Jeri worked alongside of her husband in three successful Seattle businesses, Allied Reprographics and Printing, 31 years, University Honda Motorcycles, 18 years. She ran the company's offices, making it a pleasant place to work for her assistants with her pleasant personality and her smile. For a semiretirement job a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream Store was purchased on Sand Point Way, she hired a manager, that gave her time to serve the children, she just loved the interaction with the kids, and decorating cakes.



She always had to be busy and productive. She finally fully retired in 1995. She and her husband developed real estate in West Seattle and built the retirement home overlooking Seattle city center, she was hands on decorating, painting, etc. She never was shy about work, in or out of her home. She had 25 great years of retirement, loved boating, traveling, the United States, Asia, and Europe as well as a trip behind the frightening Iron Curtain attending Grand Prix Motocross Racing. In her younger days she rode the trails on a Honda dirt bike with husband, daughter, son and other family friends. She just enjoyed what her family wanted to do, fishing camping, she wasn't afraid. She would try anything her family was interested in, they came first. Jeri and husband wintered in Arizona, traveled the U.S.in their RV and attended classic car events in their Chevy SSR Pickup Convertible along with their SSR Club friends between Canada and Arizona.



Jeri was preceded in death by daughter Debbie, her brother Lawrence Birkland and sister Eunice Rowley. She is survived by her brother Roy Birkland and wife Sandy, husband Terry, son Steve, & wife Terri, four grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Autistic Society to benefit Jeri's great grandson Christian Nicolas Benevidas.



