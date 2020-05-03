Home

Geraldine Zankich Steensgaard

Geraldine Zankich Steensgaard Obituary
Geraldine Zankich Steensgaard

Age 90, Geraldine passed away in Bellingham, WA, on April 23, 2020. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband Oyvind in December 2019. She had a long and rewarding career with Burlington Northern. Gerry enjoyed her home in the Magnolia neighborhood and followed fashion and design trends. Gerry and her husband traveled for pleasure and were members of the Sons of Norway. Complete obit and share memories at www.westfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020
