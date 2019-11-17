|
|
Gerardus (Gerry) Schott
Gerardus Johannes (Gerry) Schott, Jr. passed away on October 31, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Gerry lived an extraordinary life up until the very end. Born in Semarang, Indonesia, on March 13, 1922, Gerry was one of two children. Gerry grew up with his younger sister Wietske in Indonesia before immigrating to Holland with their parents, Gerry Sr. and Jantje in 1933. The family settled in Hengelo where Gerry lived until 1939 when he entered the Technical University in Delft. In May 1940, the Germans invaded Holland and shortly thereafter Gerry went into hiding in the Hengelo family home. Gerry kept his stories from the war years a secret for almost 60 years and only recently did the family learn about the fear, hardships and bravery.
In 1947, Gerry met Hannie Mieras and they were married in June 1948. In 1952, the family immigrated to Ottawa where he worked for the National Research Council. In 1957 Gerry was recruited by Boeing and the family immigrated to Seattle. Gerry and his family were welcomed to Seattle by the Dutch community and the members of the Eastshore Unitarian Church.
Gerry was a brilliant engineer working in leadership positions on the SST, 747 and 757 programs. Gerry retired from Boeing in 1987.
Gerry was predeceased by his parents, Gerardus Johannes Schott (d.1994) and Jantje Oddens Schott (d.1968) and his first wife Hannie Schott (d. 2017). Gerry is survived by his three children, Saskia (m. Chris Diehl), Eric and Frank, his second wife Doris Bean, his sister Wietske Altmann and her two daughters, Audrey and Janet.
The family would like to thank Godfrey M. and Solomon K. who cared for Gerry with patience and kindness at his home for the past six months.
A Celebration of Life will be held
for Gerry on December 7 at 2:00 pm
at Silver Glen, 1750 152nd Avenue Northeast, Bellevue.
Remembrances in his name may be made to the .
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 17, 2019