Gerhard (Fritz) Ruben



Gerhard (Fritz) Ruben of Redmond, Washington, passed away on February 25, 2019, at age 75, at Evergreen Hospital, with his wife at his bedside.



Fritz was born February 17, 1944 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. As a child, his family moved to Everett, Washington, where he grew up. He served as a medic in Vietnam from 1967-1968 with the US Army. Fritz received a BA in History and in Finance at Central Washington University. He married Palma Piccinino in 1971, and they were married for 48 years. Fritz worked for Levi Strauss in San Francisco and for IBM as a Network Architect.



Fritz was a man who was never bored. His intellectual interests were prolific and varied. In his retirement, he made an unlikely friend in another man named Gerhard Ruben who was a noted German astronomer at the Berlin Academy of Science. Both he and Fritz's father escaped from Nazi Germany in the 1930s. His friendship with Gerhard over the years sparked his interest in astronomy and he became an avid amateur astronomer.



It was a family joke that his wife never received jewelry for special occasions, but oil paintings of Winston Churchill and books on English history. As she shared his historical interests, many happy hours were spent discussing topics of mutual interests.



Fritz was known as a gentle giant. He had such love for his little dog, Toto.



Fritz is survived by his wife, Palma, and many family members.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Alvina Ruben. A private family memorial will be held. Donations in Fritz's name can be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center at 400 Washington Ave, Montgomery, Ala 36104, to fight for the most vulnerable among us. Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary