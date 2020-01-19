|
Gerri Armbruster
A beloved mother, grandmother, and entrepreneur, Gerri suffered a stroke and passed away on January 10, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was an elegant gem that gave kindness, love, and patience to everyone she met and a wry joke if you were lucky.
Geraldine Marie Schenk was born May 30, 1933 and studied at UCLA and UC Berkeley graduating in 1955. She loved being a California girl, driving her convertible Thunderbird and playing volleyball on Manhattan Beach where she met future husband William Armbruster. Married in June 1958, they welcomed three children. A job promotion brought them north and they settled in Issaquah.
A trailblazer for women in business and a great cook, she was a co-founder of Gilman Village and The Boarding House Restaurant.
The family moved to Beaux Arts in 1977, where she loved the community and volunteered often. She was also a member in East Shore Unitarian Church. She shared great joy and adventurous trips with her hiking and biking group. All were delighted to see her out and about on her bicycle into her 80's.
She is survived by her children Kurt (Ginger), Gail Knowles (William), and Grant, and grandchildren Morgan, Parker, and Foster Knowles, and Ava Armbruster.
A memorial service will be Sunday, February 9th 2:00
East Shore Unitarian Church
12700 SE 32nd St, Bellevue 98005
In lieu of flowers please consider donation to Youth Eastside Services or Humane Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 19, 2020