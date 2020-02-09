|
Gerrilynn C. Nishimura
Gerrilynn "Lynn" Chiyemi Nishimura, daughter of William and Tomo Mizuki, unexpectedly passed away on February 5, 2020.
Over the years, Lynn worked at a variety of banking institutions, starting as a teller at Fidelity Mutual Savings Bank, moving to Rainier Bank/Security Pacific, Key Bank, Puget Sound Bank, Verity Credit Union and lastly United Business Bank, where she retired as a Senior Vice President.
After her retirement in 2018, Lynn continued as an unpaid volunteer serving as Executive Director of the Puget Sound Labor Agency. This was a role that she held since 2013 working countless hours to help PSLA to operate a Belltown food bank, providing wheelchair ramp installations and union member
hardship assistance serving thousands of people in need.
In her short retirement, Lynn enjoyed traveling, visiting Japan, China, Hawaii and multiple trips to Las Vegas, California and Arizona. The key focus of each trip was where to find the best food.
Besides eating, there were many fun but unprofitable visits to all of the casinos in the area as well as in every vacation destination, including the Caribbean and in Venice, Italy.
An avid soccer fan, Lynn coached youth / adult soccer teams and held Sounders seasons tickets for many years.
Survivors include her husband Dean (married 42 years), son Kenji (Myra), Daughter Wendy Sayamoungkhounm (Robert), granddaughter Mariko, brothers Bryan Urakawa (Joy), Michael Urakawa (Charlotte), many nieces/nephews and her beloved dog Kimiko.
A celebration of life will be held at Terry's Kitchen (5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98006).
Please stop by on Saturday, February 22, 2020 between 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and remember Lynn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Puget Sound Labor Agency.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020