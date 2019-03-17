|
Gertie Maye Goldson
"Gertie"
Sunrise ~ 11/15/1942
Sunset ~ 2/28/2019
Gertie Maye Goldson...known to all who new her; simply as "GERTIE"; Was born in Weleetka, Okla. to Cinderella Patterson, and Walter Patterson. Gertie's life journey, and many travels, took her all around the world. Wife, Loving Mother, Beloved Grandmother, and Cherished Sister; Gertie's presence made an impact on all who knew, and loved her. She is survived by her Husband of 38 years: Rev. Edsel Goldson; Her only child: Vincent DuPree; Grandson: Cason Jordan DuPree; Sister: Peggy L. Patterson; Neice: Kiila Patterson; and Nephew: Osazi. And a host of Family and Friends.
Celebration of Life to be held: March 23rd, 2019 @ 3pm, Renton First United Methodist Church, 2201 NE 4th Street, Renton, WA. (425) 255-5403
Public Viewing: March 22nd, 4pm-8pm Washingtom Memorial Park & Mortuary, 16445 International Blvd. Seatac, WA 98118, (206) 242-1787
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019