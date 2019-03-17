Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertie Goldson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertie Maye Goldson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertie Maye Goldson Obituary
Gertie Maye Goldson

"Gertie"

Sunrise ~ 11/15/1942

Sunset ~ 2/28/2019

Gertie Maye Goldson...known to all who new her; simply as "GERTIE"; Was born in Weleetka, Okla. to Cinderella Patterson, and Walter Patterson. Gertie's life journey, and many travels, took her all around the world. Wife, Loving Mother, Beloved Grandmother, and Cherished Sister; Gertie's presence made an impact on all who knew, and loved her. She is survived by her Husband of 38 years: Rev. Edsel Goldson; Her only child: Vincent DuPree; Grandson: Cason Jordan DuPree; Sister: Peggy L. Patterson; Neice: Kiila Patterson; and Nephew: Osazi. And a host of Family and Friends.

Celebration of Life to be held: March 23rd, 2019 @ 3pm, Renton First United Methodist Church, 2201 NE 4th Street, Renton, WA. (425) 255-5403

Public Viewing: March 22nd, 4pm-8pm Washingtom Memorial Park & Mortuary, 16445 International Blvd. Seatac, WA 98118, (206) 242-1787

Please sign Gertie's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
Download Now