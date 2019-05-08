|
|
Gertrude Eleanor Eva
Gertrude Eleanor (Schneider) Eva was born January 19, 1933 in Spokane, WA and died January 9, 2019, in Seattle, WA. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Allison Eva and Stan Wesson, her grandchildren, Max and Hank Wesson, and her sister, Rosemary Balazs. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Rose Schneider, and her partner, Frank Farrington.
Gert grew up in Spokane and graduated from North Central High School. She was a long time owner of The Attic Tavern in Madison Park and lived in a houseboat on Lake Union for 56 years. She'd be mad if I paid for more than an inch in the obituaries!
Celebration of Life: Saturday, May 11, 2-5 pm at the Electric Boat Company on Westlake.
Published in The Seattle Times from May 8 to May 9, 2019