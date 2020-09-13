Gertrude (Trudy) Halverson
Gertrude "Trudy" Mary Halverson passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 in Bellevue, Washington. Trudy was born May 3, 1925 to Timothy and Anna Schafer Gleeson, both of Grays Harbor homesteading families. Her grandfather Peter Schafer was a founding member of the Schafer Bros. Logging Company.
After graduating from Montesano High School, Trudy attended the University of Washington where she was a member of the Chi Omega sorority. In the summer of 1941, Trudy met George Halverson at a July 4th Grange Hall dance in Union. They married in 1947, after the war.
Trudy and George raised five children. She held her family close to her heart with special annual family vacations in sunnier places, sleepovers for the grandchildren, and holiday dinners at the Brady Tree Farm. Trudy lived a grace-filled life, always attentive and happy to chat, she stayed close to everyone sending birthday cards, attending games and recitals, and meeting for lunch at her favorite spots. Her grandchildren recall her wearing an apron and loving to "putter" around the house, tidying and cooking while family members spent time together.
Trudy also had many close friendships thanks to her membership in PEO, bridge club, and being a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aberdeen, and later years at St. Joseph's in Elma
Trudy is preceded in death by her sister Patricia Gleeson Smith. She is survived by her five children: Jane (J.T. deceased), Alan (Patty), Ann (Dick), Gail (Craig), and Nancy (Jim), her 13 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. Trudy's life will be celebrated by her family in a private ceremony at the Fern Hill Cemetery where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband of 70 years, George.
The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Mary School, 518 North H Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520, or to the charity of your choice
.