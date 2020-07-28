Gertrude M. "Tudy" Lingwood
Age 89, passed away July 19, 2020. She was born in Tacoma on April 10, 1931 to Winnifred and Bernie Foote. She was a proud graduate of Highline High School in Burien, where she made many life-long friends. She married her high school sweetheart, James Lingwood, in 1952 and together they built their forever home in Normandy Park where they raised their three children, Tedd Lingwood (Vickie), Jamie Chellis (Michael) and Tracy Lingwood (Margaret). Tudy was the proud and loving grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of eight. A graveside service to honor Tudy will take place Wednesday, July 29, at 2:00 at Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial.
.