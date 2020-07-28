1/
Gertrude M. "Tudy" Lingwood
1931 - 2020
Gertrude M. "Tudy" Lingwood

Age 89, passed away July 19, 2020. She was born in Tacoma on April 10, 1931 to Winnifred and Bernie Foote. She was a proud graduate of Highline High School in Burien, where she made many life-long friends. She married her high school sweetheart, James Lingwood, in 1952 and together they built their forever home in Normandy Park where they raised their three children, Tedd Lingwood (Vickie), Jamie Chellis (Michael) and Tracy Lingwood (Margaret). Tudy was the proud and loving grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of eight. A graveside service to honor Tudy will take place Wednesday, July 29, at 2:00 at Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial.

Please sign Tudy's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bonney-Watson Washington Memorial
BONNEY-WATSON - WA Memorial
16445 INTERNATIONAL BOULEVARD
SEATAC, WA 98188
(206) 242-1787
July 28, 2020
Hi, Tudy's loving family... I was so sorry to hear about Tudy's passing. She and I were friends for decades, starting back when we both worked at DSHS, in the 70's I believe. And we remained friends after we both retired. We occasionally had lunch, and chatted on the phone, and then after I moved to Wenatchee in 2000, we stayed in touch with Christmas cards. And Tudy was excellent with cards, as she would always send me a birthday card also. I always told her she was my role model, as she was about 15 years older than I am.... she stayed connected, exercised, and traveled, and found much joy in her wonderful family. I will miss our connection, and her special place in my heart.
Betsy Peirce
Friend
