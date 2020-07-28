Hi, Tudy's loving family... I was so sorry to hear about Tudy's passing. She and I were friends for decades, starting back when we both worked at DSHS, in the 70's I believe. And we remained friends after we both retired. We occasionally had lunch, and chatted on the phone, and then after I moved to Wenatchee in 2000, we stayed in touch with Christmas cards. And Tudy was excellent with cards, as she would always send me a birthday card also. I always told her she was my role model, as she was about 15 years older than I am.... she stayed connected, exercised, and traveled, and found much joy in her wonderful family. I will miss our connection, and her special place in my heart.

Betsy Peirce

Friend