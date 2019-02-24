Dr. Gholam A. "Jahan" Mozaffarian



Dr. Gholam A. "Jahan" Mozaffarian, age 78, passed away peacefully at his home on February 21, 2019. A practicing Endocrinologist and fixture of the Seattle medical community for 40 years, he was known for his keen clinical acumen and deeply compassionate care of patients. Before moving to the U.S., he was the youngest Division Chief in the history of Tehran University of Medical Sciences; and as a Clinical Professor and then Emeritus Clinical Professor at the University of Washington, he mentored countless medical students, residents, and fellows, winning several teaching awards. He was an avid reader of classical Persian poetry by Rumi, Saadi, and Hafez, and he himself wrote and published several beautiful books of poetry in both English and Farsi. Above all, he loved and valued his family, including his wife, 4 children, 6 grandchildren, 5 brothers and sisters, 10 nieces and nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A spiritual man, he passed on his own terms, surrounded by loving family. His memorial service will be held on Friday, March 1st, 6:30 pm, at the IMAN Center, 515 State St, Kirkland. Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary