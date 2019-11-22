Home

Gil (Gilbert) Erickson age 62, died at home in Coupeville WA, on Sunday November 17, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. Born December 1956, in Seattle, WA. Gil graduated from Nathan Hale High School in 1974 and Western Washington University in 1980. He worked for Holland America Cruise Line for 35 years. Retiring in 2014. He is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Melinda and Michelle. No Services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions are welcome to Gil's favorite charity, World Central Kitchens. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.whidbeymemorial.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
