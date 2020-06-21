Ginger Knutsen



5/21/1942 ~ 6/4/2020



The world lost a wonderful wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend when Ginger Knutsen lost her battle with cancer on June 4th 2020, with family & friends by her side. She was 78 years old.



Ginger was born on May 21st 1942 in Seattle, Washington. She was the oldest of 4 children, born to the union of her parents, Harold and Dorothy Haney.



The children were raised in Seattle and then the family moved to their home in South Seattle (now Tukwila).



Ginger graduated from Foster high school, class of 1960. She then attended Seattle Central Community College where she earned her Associates Degree, followed by the University of Washington where she graduated in 1976 with a degree in Business with emphasis in Accounting.



Ginger was married in November 1966 and the couple were blessed with 2 daughters.



After college, Ginger started her own Accounting firm, where she worked until her retirement in 2005. Her oldest daughter has since taken over the family business, Knutsen & Falk LLC.



Ginger was involved in the Seattle Civic Garden Club and very active in this community. She was the President of the club, then the District Director. She was also a flower show judge and the Washington State Federation of Garden Club Treasurer.



With a beautiful garden herself, Ginger was passionate about flowers, gardening and landscaping. This was passed down from her mother, who was active in garden clubs since 1950.



Ginger was strong, independent and brave while she was also



kind, loving, caring and generous, with a fun sense of humor.



She loved her family and friends dearly, enjoyed traveling to Alaska and Europe with her sister and was thrilled with being a grandmother.



Ginger was an excellent hostess. For 5 decades, she hosted the family holiday parties and game nights that were spectacular.



She hosted weddings, birthday parties, garden club parties and loved entertaining and seeing that all of her guests were having a wonderful time.



Ginger is survived by her husband of 53 years, two daughters, two grandsons, two sisters, several cousins and numerous friends.



Her final resting place will be the Riverton Crest Cemetery in Tukwila, Washington.



A Celebration of Life Garden Party will be held in Ginger's honor during the late summer when the current restrictions are lifted.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the garden club of your choice in Ginger's honor, including the Seattle Civic Garden Club (part of WSFGC) at 2357 19th Ave Seattle, WA 98144 or Dunn Gardens at 13533 Northshire Road NW Seattle, WA 98177.



We will miss Ginger. And we will treasure her deeply in our hearts, forever.



