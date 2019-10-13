|
|
Giovanna Aleman
Giovanna (Joanne) Aleman passed away peacefully October 6,
2019, surrounded by loving family. Outgoing and energetic, she enjoyed meeting new people and sharing her life's journey.
And what a journey it was!
Giovanna Cipolla was born March 10, 1929 in Ercole di Caserta, Italy to Dominic and Agnes Cipolla. Enduring hardship and strife in her youth, along with simply surviving the ravages of WWII, self-reliance and determination became the benchmark of her character. These traits and her unshakable inner strength, saw her through future challenges, both personal and professional.
At 17, Giovanna met a young vibrant American GI stationed nearby, William V. Ramirez. After meeting her family and ultimately getting their blessing, the courtship culminated in their marriage in her hometown in 1947. Months later, pregnant with child, Giovanna made the long, arduous wintertime North Atlantic sea crossing aboard the USS Ernie Pyle. Though traveling alone and handicapped by limited English, her self-reliance and fortitude enabled her to complete the journey to a new country and start a new life.
Upon reaching the US the young couple first resided in Colorado living with William's family, but ultimately made their home in Seattle, Washington. Giovanna, now known as Joanne to all, found great joy in making new friends in her adoptive country. In keeping with her heritage, many of her friends were Italian and maintained close ties with family back home as Joanne did. Her Mamma, Papa, and siblings were never far from her heart. Family above all else, a belief she carried and taught throughout her life.
Joanne's children, Larry, Anthony, Diane and Michael were her main focus in life. She relished her role as matriarch, a position that would be entrenched with the death of William in 1970. Grieving, she again had to draw on her inner strength and resolve, Joanne took on the mantle of sole provider. Family always came first.
Michael Aleman came into Joanne's life when she needed him most. A good man, one who had also gone through the pain of losing a spouse, they had much in common. A budding relationship led to marriage, and two families became one. Michael Peter, Patty, and Kathy gained a mother. Larry, Anthony, Diane, and Michael gained a father.
The years that followed were governed by hard work and overcoming obstacles, all while keeping the family close and unified. Joanne, a loving mother, was instrumental in helping each of her children through turbulent times. She loved family gatherings, embracing each new member through marriages and births, proud of her ever expanding familia.
Throughout the second half of her life, Joanne's identity was intertwined with "The Stores" - Taco Time. After years spent managing stores, Mike and Joanne pooled their resources to purchase their first Taco Time in University Village in 1974. Years of hard work and frugal operation led to the addition of multiple locations; her work ethic and operational knowledge were a foundation in their success. They made a
formidable team, gaining strength from each other, facing any issue side-by-side.
Joanne and Mike retired from the stores in 1997, and began their retirement in earnest. They split time between Arizona and Washington, but her role as matriarch never diminished. From near or afar, Joanne remained intimately involved with her expanding family. She was always there with help and advice for her children, grandchildren, and in recent years, great-grandchildren.
Giovanna, Joanne, Jo, Joey, Mom, Momma, Grandma, Nona -
will always be with us. Her life lessons and guidance, the emphasis on family, and the love and support she expected from each of us for one another will live on, as she wanted.
"Lo faro, mamma, lo prometto." I will, mom, I promise.
Joanne is survived by her loving husband, Mike, her children Larry (Linda), Anthony (Jeanette), Diane (Dave), Patty, Kathy (Dan), Michael (Lynda), 15 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Giovanna is survived by siblings Michele, Mario, Vito and Italia. Joanne was preceded in death by their son, Michael Peter.
A celebration of life will be held on October 19, 2019, at
St. Edward Catholic Church, 4212 S. Mead St., Seattle, WA at 10:30am with reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , Memphis, TN.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019