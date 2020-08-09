Giovannina Chiodo (Cannata)Giovannina Chiodo (Cannata) was born on January 25, 1930 in Spezzano della Sila, Italy. Giovannina came to Seattle, Wa in 1959 at the age of 29. Throughout her 61 years in Seattle she helped raise 3 generations of Chiodo children & was the foundation of her family. She passed peacefully on July 29, 2020 at home with her family.Growing up in Italy, Giovannina was surrounded by extended family and friends often. She loved music and dancing as a younger person and always looked forward to any occasion where her childhood home would be filled with guests. When Giovannina moved to Seattle she kept the spirit of hosting people whenever she could and always made sure that there was food and love available for anyone who needed it.Giovannina was a true example of unconditional love and nurturing throughout her entire life. She was a selfless person who would do anything for her family. The sacrifices that Giovannina made for her family will always be recognized & cherished by us all.Giovannina is survived by her son Anthony Chiodo Sr. (Nancy), grandson Anthony Chiodo Jr. (Andrea'), granddaughter Brianna Chiodo, great grandsons Anthony Chiodo III and Giovanni Chiodo, great granddaughter Lena Chiodo, sister Carmelina Cannata, nieces Anna Scarnati and Elena Scarnati, nephew Jerry Chiodo (Nancy) and great nephew Ricco Chiodo.Private family serviceswere held.Please share your memories of Giovannina by signing her online guest book at