Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Paup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Andrea Paup

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gladys Andrea Paup Obituary
Gladys Andrea Paup

Gladys Andrea Paup passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Seattle, WA at the age of 87.

Andrea is survived by her husband of over 63 years Everett "Pete" Paup, and their three children, Christina, Andrew, & Frederick, as well as her two brothers, Irving & Peter Haug.

Raised in the Seattle area, Andrea attended Roosevelt High School and then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, as well as a Masters in Education, from Stanford University. During undergraduate studies, she studied abroad at the University of Oslo in Norway. She became a high school teacher, teaching mainly English, Art, Music, and Spanish at Sammamish High School and in North Carolina.

Andrea was a dedicated individual who loved her garden, was passionate about the arts, music, and literature, and enjoyed helping those who needed it most. She was a long-time leader and member of the Overlake Service League (now called Bellevue LifeSpring), as well as a docent at the Seattle Art Museum for decades. She was also a board member of the Arboretum Foundation. Between living in Seattle, Medina, and Bainbridge Island, over the years, Andrea was fortunate to have so many friends who enjoyed her congeniality, wit, and grace.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM, Saturday June 15th at Bellevue Church of Christ, 1212 - 104th Avenue SE, Bellevue, WA 98007, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Andrea's life.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seattle Art Museum (seattleartmuseum.org) or Belle-

vue LifeSpring (bellevuelifespring.org) in her honor.
Published in The Seattle Times on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.