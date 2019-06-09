Gladys Andrea Paup



Gladys Andrea Paup passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Seattle, WA at the age of 87.



Andrea is survived by her husband of over 63 years Everett "Pete" Paup, and their three children, Christina, Andrew, & Frederick, as well as her two brothers, Irving & Peter Haug.



Raised in the Seattle area, Andrea attended Roosevelt High School and then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, as well as a Masters in Education, from Stanford University. During undergraduate studies, she studied abroad at the University of Oslo in Norway. She became a high school teacher, teaching mainly English, Art, Music, and Spanish at Sammamish High School and in North Carolina.



Andrea was a dedicated individual who loved her garden, was passionate about the arts, music, and literature, and enjoyed helping those who needed it most. She was a long-time leader and member of the Overlake Service League (now called Bellevue LifeSpring), as well as a docent at the Seattle Art Museum for decades. She was also a board member of the Arboretum Foundation. Between living in Seattle, Medina, and Bainbridge Island, over the years, Andrea was fortunate to have so many friends who enjoyed her congeniality, wit, and grace.



A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM, Saturday June 15th at Bellevue Church of Christ, 1212 - 104th Avenue SE, Bellevue, WA 98007, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Andrea's life.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Seattle Art Museum (seattleartmuseum.org) or Belle-



vue LifeSpring (bellevuelifespring.org) in her honor.