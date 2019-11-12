|
|
Gladys Anita Logan
Gladys left us on Saturday, November 9, 2019 after a full life of memories and special moments with family and friends. Born February 17, 1932 in Ketchikan, Alaska to Gustav Stenhaug Paulsen and Amalie Harstad Paulsen, Gladys moved to Washington at a young age where her father became one of the original founders of Pacific Fisherman. She graduated from Ballard High School and married the love of her life, Gerald E. Logan. Together, they filled their busy home with four loving children, Jerry, Larry (Gail), Linda (Tim) and David (Sheri). Gladys adored her five beautiful granddaughters and two great grandsons, Axel and August. All the special times with Julie (Colin), Tara (Cory), Ashley (Chris), Leslie and Katie made for a rich and joyful life.
Gladys was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She also was a stockholder for Pacific Fisherman and for several years served as secretary on the Board of Directors. Gladys enjoyed traveling back to her roots in Alaska and Norway and loved spending summers with her family at Lake Cavanaugh. Shopping at Northgate was a particular passion of hers, buying unique gifts for everyone, well ahead of the occasion. Gladys liked to read in the sunshine, chat with her neighbors, lunch with friends, and pick blueberries in her backyard. She cooked amazing meals, her delicious Norwegian meat balls, skinny pancakes, and famous fudge were just a few of the family favorites.
Remembering her with much love, at a date and place yet to be determined, the family will hold a celebration of life for Gladys. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association or the .
Published in The Seattle Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019