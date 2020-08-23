Gladys Beem
Long time Maple Valley resident, Gladys Beem, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020 with her three living children at her side. At 94 years old, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (1993) and her son, Mark (2001) and is survived by son, Gary Beem (Brenda) of Renton, daughter Sherry Carr (Bill) of Seattle, daughter Barbara Wood of Renton, nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
Born on her parent's farm outside Papillion, NE in 1926, Gladys Lucille Schobert attended Prairie Queen School - a one room rural schoolhouse - through the 8th grade. Graduating Papillion High School with class of 1944, at the height of WWII, she chose to attend a radio communications school in Chicago, near Midway Field.
Working at United Airlines as a teletypist in Omaha she met Charles "Chuck" Beem of Council Bluffs, IA. On January 11, 1949 they married in the living room of the farmhouse where she was born and left the same day to drive to Portland, OR.
Over the next 15 years they had four children and those years were filled with great friends, many from United Airlines, youth sports, and school activities. In 1965, the family relocated to Federal Way, WA where they lived for the next 24 years. After her children were older, Gladys took great pride in her job at Weyerhaeuser where she made many more lifelong friends.Good humor and friendly nature naturally drew people to her.
Finally, in 1989, Gladys and Chuck retired to Maple Valley where, over the next 25 years, she volunteered at Tahoma National Cemetery, the Puget Sound Blood Mobile and was a regular at the Maple Valley Community Center.
Always the head cheerleader for her family, she valued hard work, being thrifty and education. Insisting their children would be the first generation to attend college she always said, "We helped them to help themselves." When anyone needed assistance, she was the first one to roll up her sleeves and get to work. Her presence in our lives will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Maple Valley Community Center. https://www.maplevalleycc.org/
A private memorial service is being planned for the immediate family.
Please sign Gladys' online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com
.