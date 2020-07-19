Gladys Dorothy O'Leary



July 25, 1929 ~ July 09, 2020



Gladys O'Leary (Schwendeman) passed away peacefully on July 09, 2020. She was born in Seattle on July 25, 1929 to Peter and Dorothy Schwendeman. Gladys grew up in South Seattle and graduated from Franklin High School in 1947. After graduation Gladys worked for the Seattle Police Department as an office worker. Seeking adventure, Gladys spent one tour as a U.S. Army Clerk with her future sister-in-law Genny in Yokohama Japan where she met the love of her life Al. They were engaged on their second date and married on July 4, 1953. They lived in the Bryn Mawr area of Seattle for the next sixty years raising their family of four. They also spent summers in Alaska at various salmon canneries where Al worked as a superintendent. After thirty years going North, Gladys went to work for the Washington State Liquor Stores where she spent ten years working her way up to Assistant Manager before retiring in 1995.



Gladys was an incredibly generous lady with a tremendous heart. She loved baking and entertaining family for Sunday dinners, and was known for making the best pies and cookies from scratch. She resided the last nine years at The Lakeshore in South Seattle.



Gladys is preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty four years, Al. She is survived by her children Kathy, Jean (Art), Patrick and Peter (Teri); three grandchildren Brian (Crystal), Kathleen, and Bonnie (David), one great-grandchild Jasper; and siblings George (Ardeth) and Peter (Sandy).



A memorial service will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made by offering a donation to the Skyway Fire Department.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store