Gleeta I. Johnston



Passed away September 7, 2020, 86 years old. Born June 6, 1934. Gleeta was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and graduated from University of Oregon 1957. Married Randy Powell and had 3 boys. Became an elementary school teacher. After 14 years remarried Edward Johnston. Moved to Maple Valley Washington. She traveled and had many adventures. Gleeta was a very warm, happy and generous woman who made many lasting friendships along her life's journey. She will be remembered by her children and grandchildren as a loving person that always put her family first. Gleeta Is survived by her sons Brian (Kathy) Powell, Brad (Virginia) Powell, Bruce (Debbie) Powell, stepson Trig Johnston, granddaughters Amanda, Ashley Powell.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store