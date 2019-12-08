|
Glen A. Carey
February 1, 1922 ~ June 30 2019
Glen died aged 97 in his sleep from heart failure. Born in Duchesne, UT to James and Edna Carey. Raised on a homestead in Fruitland, UT without electricity or running water, farming with horses. Served in the US Navy during WWII as a navigator on blimps. Earned a Mining Engineering degree at U. of Utah. Worked at Bingham Copper Mine before moving to Boeing in 1956, worked as a safety engineer, retired in 1982. Very active in his church and volunteered at the Pacific Science Museum for 29 years. He loved travel & photography, kept fit all his life. Predeceased by his siblings James Leon Carey, Max Carey, June Carey and his wife Jean Masterton Carey.
Glen will be greatly missed by his sisters Gladys Thew and Marilyn McElroy, sons Ross & Drew Carey, daughters-in-law Lisa Colburn & Dianne Carey, 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 8, 2019