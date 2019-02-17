Home

Ballard First Lutheran Church
2006 NW 65th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Ballard First Lutheran
2006 NW 65th St.
Seattle, WA
Glen Edward Ellison


Glen Edward Ellison Obituary
Glen Edward Ellison

Glen passed away December 12,

2018 from a heart attack. He was the son of Bernice Ellison. Glen was born in Longview, WA on June 26, 1953 to Elmer and Bernice Ellison. His father and 2 brothers preceded him in death.

After moving to Ballard in 1959 he delivered the Ballard News and later the Seattle Times along with working at Sunset Bowl. After graduating from Ballard High School he did restaurant work for years along with being a Yellow Cab Driver.

Memorial services will be Sat., February 23 at 1:00 p.m. at

Ballard First Lutheran,

2006 NW 65th St., Seattle 98117.

Memorials may be given to Ballard First Lutheran Church.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 17, 2019
