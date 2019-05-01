Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Twitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen Oliver Twitchell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Glen Oliver Twitchell Obituary
Glen Oliver Twitchell

June 26, 1927 ~ March 21, 2019

Glen was born in Everett, WA to Chester and Olivia Twitchell and lived his last 57 years in Shoreline, WA. He was a WWII

Veteran. He worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for 34 years. He loved spending time with family, friends, and his dog Odie. He also loved cooking, gardening, salmon fishing, and NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pauline; daughters Pam (Gordon) Yeats and Trish Twitchell. No service per his request.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.