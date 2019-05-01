|
|
Glen Oliver Twitchell
June 26, 1927 ~ March 21, 2019
Glen was born in Everett, WA to Chester and Olivia Twitchell and lived his last 57 years in Shoreline, WA. He was a WWII
Veteran. He worked for Firestone Tire and Rubber Company for 34 years. He loved spending time with family, friends, and his dog Odie. He also loved cooking, gardening, salmon fishing, and NASCAR.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Pauline; daughters Pam (Gordon) Yeats and Trish Twitchell. No service per his request.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 1, 2019