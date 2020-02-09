|
Glendon (Glen) A. Greer
Glen Greer, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 30, 2020, surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Roberta; his two sons: Scott and his wife, Daryl; Eric and his wife, Leslie and their four children McKenzie (18), Kayden (17), Kyler(14) and Marillyn (10). He cherished his home and family. They were paramount in his life as were his lifetime friends.
He loved golf. He was "CEO" of the Evergreen Golf Association for 40 years. Organizing and planning golf tournaments for his golf buddies was his joy. Our Annual Summer BBQ prompted major golf stories and good natured kidding about the game.
Glen earned both his BA in Art in 1957 and his M.A.T. in Art from the University of Washington 1959. A loyal Husky, we had Husky season tickets for 35 years.
Glen taught ART and Photography in the Lake Washington School District. His intense interest in Art and creative energy influenced his life in many ways. He was blessed with a creative gift that included oil painting; sketching; pottery; metal sculptured outdoor fountains; outdoor landscape wood sculptures; and most recently individual Aqua-cast jewelry.
He was involved in the creation of the Kirkland CELLAR ART GALLERY in the 1960's and served a term as Board President. The Cellar Art Gallery stayed open for twenty years. He joined other artists and community leaders in creating the Kirkland Creative Arts League in 1962 (now Kirkland Arts Center), He was Chair of Kirkland Parks Department Board that championed construction of the Pavilion in Marina Park.
The family suggests that contributions, in his memory, be made to: SEATTLE ROTARY SERVICE FOUNDATION,
seattlerotary.org/page/make-a-donation or a .
A private family celebration to honor his life will be held in April.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020