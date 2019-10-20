|
Glenn Burton Strathy
Glenn Burton Strathy, 90, passed away peacefully October 10, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. In 1944 at the age of 15, Glenn, his parents and brothers Phil and Donn moved from Wisconsin to Washington state settling in Lake Forest Park. Upon graduation from Roosevelt High School in 1947 he began his 65 year career as a milkman. In 1957 Glenn and his two brothers established Strathy Brothers Dairy in Kenmore which operated until 2012. Glenn proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953 during the Korean Conflict.
He was predeceased by his parents Ralph and Florence, his brother Phil and granddaughter Kelly Ann Nichols. Glenn is survived by his wife Jean of 63 years, his brother Donn (Lael), children Susan (Brian) Thomas, Scott (Barbara) Strathy, Ann (Chuck) Nichols, grandchildren Bethany, Kyle (Monica), Scotty, Emily, Jory, Sarah, Andy and 4 great grandchildren.
Glenn was always a gentleman and he will be remembered for his kind heart, friendliness and wonderful sense of humor.
A Celebration of Life for Glenn will be held on Sunday, November 3rd at 1:30 pm at the Lake Forest Park Civic Club, 17301 Beach Drive NE.
In lieu of flowers, rememberances may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa FL 33607
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 20, 2019